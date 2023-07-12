China’s national economy planner on Wednesday praised Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan for their investments in key technology areas. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s national economy planner on Wednesday praised Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan for their investments in key technology areas. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan praised by Beijing for helping China’s tech progress in new sign of attitude change

  • The three Big Tech firms have been recognised for their investments in areas such as AI, robotics, semiconductors, agriculture and services
  • The National Development and Reform Commission’s high-profile endorsement marks a sharp contrast to Beijing’s previous crackdown on the internet industry

Lilian Zhang
Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Jul, 2023

