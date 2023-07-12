Intel Corp executive vice-president Sandra Rivera presents the company’s Gaudi2 processor, designed for artificial intelligence deep-learning applications, at a press conference in Beijing on July 11, 2023. Photo: Handout
Tech war: Intel and Nvidia continue to push purpose-built chips for training AI systems in China amid US export restrictions
- Intel said its Gaudi2 processor, which is not subject to US restrictions, is the company’s answer to Nvidia’s A100 GPU, used for training AI systems
- It follows efforts by Nvidia earlier this year to push modified versions of the firm’s US-restricted A100 and H100 GPUs in China
Intel Corp executive vice-president Sandra Rivera presents the company’s Gaudi2 processor, designed for artificial intelligence deep-learning applications, at a press conference in Beijing on July 11, 2023. Photo: Handout