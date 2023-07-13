Before being sanctioned by the US, Huawei was a leading global smartphone brand. Photo: Reuters
Huawei reveals 4G, Wi-fi 6 rates as it looks to leverage vast patent pool to bolster revenue
- Huawei launched a website showing rates for some of its most important communications technologies, as it seeks to greater leverage its huge patent pool
- The telecoms equipment maker has been earning more on IP than it spends on licensing since 2021, the result of declining smartphone sales amid US sanctions
