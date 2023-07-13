China has set out new regulations for generative AI tech. Photo: Reuters
China sets out new rules for generative AI, with Beijing emphasising healthy content and adherence to ‘socialist values’
- New rules cover all generative AI content services, including text, pictures, audio and video, provided to the Chinese public
- New regulations are supportive, with authorities pledging ‘to take effective measures to encourage innovative development of generative AI’
