China has set out new regulations for generative AI tech. Photo: Reuters
China has set out new regulations for generative AI tech. Photo: Reuters
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Big Tech

China sets out new rules for generative AI, with Beijing emphasising healthy content and adherence to ‘socialist values’

  • New rules cover all generative AI content services, including text, pictures, audio and video, provided to the Chinese public
  • New regulations are supportive, with authorities pledging ‘to take effective measures to encourage innovative development of generative AI’

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 6:20pm, 13 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China has set out new regulations for generative AI tech. Photo: Reuters
China has set out new regulations for generative AI tech. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE