JD.com’s foray into artificial intelligence models reflects the Chinese tech industry’s strong interest to close the gap with the West in building ChatGPT-like services. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com unveils own large language model, ChatRhino, to drive increased adoption of AI for industrial use
- JD.com says its ChatRhino LLM offers targeted solutions across a range of industries, from retail and logistics to finance and healthcare
- ChatRhino was described by JD.com as an AI model that combines 70 per cent general data with 30 per cent native intelligent supply chain data
