The Associated Press logo shown at the entrance to the news organization’s office in New York on July 13, 2023. Photo: AP
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI strikes deal with AP to access news as US regulators investigate the Microsoft-backed firm
- The deal gives OpenAI access to part of The Associated Press archive, in a hedge against losing access to material amid multiple lawsuits
- The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether the AI firm violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information
The Associated Press logo shown at the entrance to the news organization’s office in New York on July 13, 2023. Photo: AP