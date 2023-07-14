The Intel logo is seen on a smartphone screen in this arranged photograph. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Intel logo is seen on a smartphone screen in this arranged photograph. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

Intel CEO wraps up low-key China trip as US chip giant taps hot Chinese demand for semiconductors

  • Gelsinger started off by visiting Intel’s chip packaging and test plant in Chengdu, where a celebration marked the US chip maker’s 20th anniversary in the city
  • The trip also coincided with the Chinese launch of the company’s Gaudi 2 processor designed for artificial intelligence (AI) deep-learning applications

Lilian Zhang
Lilian Zhang

Updated: 9:00pm, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Intel logo is seen on a smartphone screen in this arranged photograph. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Intel logo is seen on a smartphone screen in this arranged photograph. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE