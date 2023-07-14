The new partnership between Flywire and WeChat Pay comes amid rising cross-border activity following the reopening of China’s borders. Photo: Shutterstock Images
WeChat Pay, Flywire make Chinese students’ overseas tuition payments ‘as easy as sending a chat’
- Flywire’s ‘direct connection with Tencent makes the payment experience more convenient and streamlined’, executive at US firm says
- Confident that new partnership with Flywire will make paying for education ‘as easy as sending a chat’: Tencent
