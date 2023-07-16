An Ele. me food delivery rider is seen in Beijing. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Alibaba’s Ele.me food delivery platform extends welfare coverage to 3 million couriers with collective contract
- The contracts state that delivery fees should tie in with factors such as local consumer price index, delivery distance, and weather
- China has over 200 million flexible workers, defined as those without fixed-term contracts, many of whom work for the digital platforms of the country’s Big Tech firms
