Eric Feng, director of TJ Sports and head of Valorant Esports. Photo: Handout
Eric Feng, director of TJ Sports and head of Valorant Esports. Photo: Handout
Tencent
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s video gaming giant Tencent touts global esports ambitions ahead of Asian Games

  • On Friday, Tencent released the latest annual tournament plans for its 11 titles, including League of Legends and Honour of Kings
  • China’s video gaming sector has been slowly recovering, with industry revenues declining 2.16 per cent year on year in April

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shenzhen, China

Updated: 10:30pm, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Eric Feng, director of TJ Sports and head of Valorant Esports. Photo: Handout
Eric Feng, director of TJ Sports and head of Valorant Esports. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE