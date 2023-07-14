Eric Feng, director of TJ Sports and head of Valorant Esports. Photo: Handout
China’s video gaming giant Tencent touts global esports ambitions ahead of Asian Games
- On Friday, Tencent released the latest annual tournament plans for its 11 titles, including League of Legends and Honour of Kings
- China’s video gaming sector has been slowly recovering, with industry revenues declining 2.16 per cent year on year in April
