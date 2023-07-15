Binance’s logo displaye don a smartphone on June 8, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Binance lays off workers after executive exodus amid US lawsuit, but crypto giant is ‘still hiring’
- The world’s largest crypto exchange is cutting jobs days after the exit of multiple executives, including its chief strategy officer, a source told Reuters
- Initial reports of job cuts put the number as high as 1,000, but CEO Zhao Changpeng said the numbers are not accurate
