Elon Musk, chief executive officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and start-ups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris on June 16, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk says xAI aims to ‘understand the universe’, working closely with Twitter and Tesla
- In addition to figuring out ‘what the hell is really going on’ by training on Twitter data, Musk said xAI could contribute to Tesla’s self-driving capabilities
- The billionaire has been a proponent of AI regulation and recently met with officials in China, where he discussed the technology
