Once the top smartphone brand in India for five consecutive years, Xiaomi ranked fourth in the first quarter with shipments of 5 million handsets, making up 16.4 per cent of the market, according to data from IDC.

That was down from 8.5 million units in the same period last year, when Xiaomi was still the market’s No 1 smartphone vendor.

In the first three months of the year, South Korean rival Samsung Electronics led the Indian smartphone market with shipments of 6.2 million units, followed by Chinese vendors Vivo and Oppo.

Xiaomi’s highest-profile fight in India, however, concerns its more than year-long legal dispute with New Delhi over the return of US$676 million in funds seized from the firm’s local subsidiary for alleged foreign exchange violations.

India’s High Court in April rejected Xiaomi’s plea that the government return those funds.

The funds were seized in April last year after India’s federal financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, said an investigation had uncovered years of suspicious remittance payments made by Xiaomi India to three foreign-based entities.

Xiaomi, which has denied the accusations, is expected to continue its legal fight with New Delhi over the seized funds, according to a South China Morning Post report last month.

