Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi pushes bricks-and-mortar retail expansion in India despite headwinds, legal dispute with New Delhi
- Xiaomi’s retail expansion plan will involve partnering with various domestic vendors to help sell the company’s other electronics products
- The company currently has 18,000 physical stores in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market behind China
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp plans to expand its network of bricks-and-mortar stores across India, a strategy that belies its shrinking market share in the country and a protracted legal battle with New Delhi over returning US$676 million of the company’s frozen funds.
Beijing-based Xiaomi – the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor in the first quarter, according to research firm IDC – will expand its physical retail network in the country after years of building up sales via e-commerce channels, Xiaomi India president Muralikrishnan B said in a Reuters report on Sunday, without elaborating on the number of stores to be added and the timeline for this roll-out.
He said Xiaomi intends to partner with various domestic vendors to help sell the company’s other products, such as televisions and security cameras, amid increased competition in the country. Xiaomi currently has 18,000 stores in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market behind China.
Xiaomi’s bricks-and-mortar retail presence in India is “substantially lower” than its online sales profile, which has enabled its smartphone rivals in the country to gain market share, Muralikrishnan said.
Xiaomi’s latest strategy in India underscores the company’s resolve to regain market share that it lost because of heightened regulatory scrutiny and stiff competition.
Once the top smartphone brand in India for five consecutive years, Xiaomi ranked fourth in the first quarter with shipments of 5 million handsets, making up 16.4 per cent of the market, according to data from IDC.
That was down from 8.5 million units in the same period last year, when Xiaomi was still the market’s No 1 smartphone vendor.
In the first three months of the year, South Korean rival Samsung Electronics led the Indian smartphone market with shipments of 6.2 million units, followed by Chinese vendors Vivo and Oppo.
Xiaomi’s highest-profile fight in India, however, concerns its more than year-long legal dispute with New Delhi over the return of US$676 million in funds seized from the firm’s local subsidiary for alleged foreign exchange violations.
India’s High Court in April rejected Xiaomi’s plea that the government return those funds.
The funds were seized in April last year after India’s federal financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, said an investigation had uncovered years of suspicious remittance payments made by Xiaomi India to three foreign-based entities.
Xiaomi, which has denied the accusations, is expected to continue its legal fight with New Delhi over the seized funds, according to a South China Morning Post report last month.
Xiaomi is not the only target of the Indian government. Since a deadly 2020 border clash between Chinese and Indian forces, New Delhi has put increased pressure on Chinese tech companies. It has banned dozens of Chinese apps and kicked off investigations into companies such as Vivo and Huawei Technologies.