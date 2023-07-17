Meituan has added more video features to app. Photo: SCMP
Food delivery giant Meituan adds more video features to app as Douyin marches into its market with Starbucks and Haidilao

  • As ByteDance’s Douyin pushes into the local delivery market, dominant player Meituan has taken a page from Douyin’s video playbook
  • Brands such as US coffee giant Starbucks and local hotpot chain Haidilao have been quick to utilise Meituan’s live-streaming capabilities

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 17 Jul, 2023

