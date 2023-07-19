Meta Platforms is making its artificial intelligence model for Llama open source as it seeks to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Photo: Reuters
Meta makes ChatGPT rival Llama open source as it guns for OpenAI and Google, but it is not trained on Facebook data
- Meta has tried to distinguish itself by opening some of its data and code to the public, saying it drives innovation and makes systems more secure
- CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is partnering with Microsoft on the new version of the model, Llama 2, but did not disclose the financial terms
