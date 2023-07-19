A woman walks past a Samsung Electronics display of its Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone during a media preview event for the South Korean giant’s new flagship store at the Gangnam district in Seoul on June 28, 2023. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Samsung and Apple top global smartphone market in second quarter, while headwinds hit Xiaomi as industry’s worldwide sales continue to decline
- Samsung topped overall industry sales in the second quarter with a 22 per cent share, while Apple recorded a 17 per cent share in the same period
- Beijing-based Xiaomi kept its No 3 ranking in global smartphone sales with a 12 per cent market share, despite facing headwinds in China and India
