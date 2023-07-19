A shopper browses hardware at an HP shop location in Hong Kong on August 19, 2022. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
PC maker HP stresses commitment to China as it seeks to diversify manufacturing to Thailand, Mexico
- The world’s No 2 computer maker said it remains committed to its 20,000 square metre facility in Chongqing, as China is an important part of its supply chain
- HP is planning to start making laptops in Thailand and Mexico this year and in Vietnam next year, Nikkei Asia reported this week
A shopper browses hardware at an HP shop location in Hong Kong on August 19, 2022. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images