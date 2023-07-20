A 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership on June 18 in Littleton, Colorado. Photo: AP
Elon Musk says Tesla will spend US$1 billion on Dojo supercomputer over next year
- In a conference call with analysts, the billionaire CEO said Tesla would invest the money in Project Dojo by the end of 2024
- The in-house supercomputer is being designed to handle massive amounts of data, including video from Tesla cars, to help with autonomous driving
