A woman walks past a TSMC logo at the Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on July 5, 2023. Photo: AFP
Chip giant TSMC cuts revenue outlook as market slump persists and smartphone and PC demand slides
- TSMC is projecting a 10 per cent fall in sales this year and a weaker-than-expected third-quarter revenue of US$16.7 billion to US$17.5 billion
- The chip maker for Apple and Nvidia faces multiple challenges, including declining profit last quarter, weak consumer spending, and delays at a new plant
