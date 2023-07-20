The Alibaba Group logo is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba injects fresh capital into Southeast Asia unit Lazada as Chinese e-commerce giant eyes overseas growth
- With the latest amount, disclosed in a regulatory filing in Singapore, the e-commerce giant’s total investment into Lazada adds up to several billion dollars
- Launched in 2012, Lazada received its first investment from Alibaba in 2016, when the Hangzhou-based company took a controlling stake
