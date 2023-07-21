The TikTok app logo displayed in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP
TikTok signs payment pact with Advance Intelligence in Malaysia as Chinese video app expands e-commerce offerings
- Advance Intelligence, backed by Warburg Pincus, will offer its Atome ‘buy now, pay later’ service as a payment option on TikTok Shop in Malaysia
- The deal is a boost for the Singapore-based AI company, whose payments business has gained tens of millions of users in Southeast Asia since starting in 2016
The TikTok app logo displayed in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP