China finds itself on the hard side of a technology war with the US. Graphic: SCMP/Lau Ka-kuen
Tech war: Chip battle may seem like a plot from a TV drama but Beijing is focused on reality as US silicon curtain draws near
- As the US and its allies have escalated chip export restrictions on China, Beijing has been forced to respond with calculated retaliatory measures
- A key change seen in China’s domestic semiconductor industry has been closer collaboration between upstream and downstream players
