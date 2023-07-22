China finds itself on the hard side of a technology war with the US. Graphic: SCMP/Lau Ka-kuen
US-China tech war
Tech war: Chip battle may seem like a plot from a TV drama but Beijing is focused on reality as US silicon curtain draws near

  • As the US and its allies have escalated chip export restrictions on China, Beijing has been forced to respond with calculated retaliatory measures
  • A key change seen in China’s domestic semiconductor industry has been closer collaboration between upstream and downstream players

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 22 Jul, 2023

