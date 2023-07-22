US venture capitalists are getting locked out of sensitive industries such as semiconductors amid rising scrutiny of the cross-border deals. Photo: Shutterstock
US congressional probe into VCs investing in Chinese tech start-ups adds to woes for US-dollar funds
- Letters sent to four VC firms from a US House panel raises scrutiny as US dollar funding was already drying up in China
- GGV Capital, GSR Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures and Walden International were singled out for their investments in AI, semiconductors and other tech
