Shanghai’s latest initiative is expected to ensure order and the healthy development of the city’s ride-hailing market. Photo: Shutterstock
Shanghai to stop issuing new ride-hailing permits as industry sees saturated market conditions nationwide
- Shanghai on Saturday suspended applications for ride-hailing vehicles’ operational capacity verification, a precondition to apply for a permit
- The city’s municipal government will stop accepting new ride-hailing permit applications from September 20
