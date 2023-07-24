Jiang Fan, CEO of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, has been reinstated as a member of the Alibaba partnership. Photo: Handout
Jiang Fan, CEO of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, has been reinstated as a member of the Alibaba partnership. Photo: Handout
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba restores fallen star Jiang Fan in partnership as e-commerce growth takes precedence

  • Jiang, who lost his place in Alibaba’s influential partnership in April 2020 after an alleged extramarital affair, has been reinstated
  • The ‘post-80s’ executive is expected to help steer Alibaba’s e-commerce business through intensifying competition amid a sweeping group restructuring

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Jiang Fan, CEO of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, has been reinstated as a member of the Alibaba partnership. Photo: Handout
Jiang Fan, CEO of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, has been reinstated as a member of the Alibaba partnership. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE