Jiang Fan, CEO of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, has been reinstated as a member of the Alibaba partnership. Photo: Handout
Alibaba restores fallen star Jiang Fan in partnership as e-commerce growth takes precedence
- Jiang, who lost his place in Alibaba’s influential partnership in April 2020 after an alleged extramarital affair, has been reinstated
- The ‘post-80s’ executive is expected to help steer Alibaba’s e-commerce business through intensifying competition amid a sweeping group restructuring
Jiang Fan, CEO of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, has been reinstated as a member of the Alibaba partnership. Photo: Handout