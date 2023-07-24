Alibaba Group Holding said it made solid progress in cutting emissions in latest financial year to bolster the goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its operations by 2030 , a major initiative that the Chinese e-commerce giant is pursuing amid a sweeping corporate restructuring and the country’s slow economic recovery . Hangzhou -based Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 22.9 million tonnes, while helping create 70 million job opportunities in the financial year to March 31, according to its latest environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. The company managed to reduce 22.907 million tonnes of carbon emissions under its so-called Scope 3+ target of eliminating 1.5 gigatonnes of emissions by 2035 across its entire business ecosystem, which include its various users and corporate clients, according to the ESG report released on Monday. Those measures included offering corporate clients low-carbon office and cloud computing services, while encouraging consumers to adopt a greener lifestyle such as taking part in Alibaba’s Carbon88 ledger platform . In the past year over 187 million consumers used Carbon88, which allows users to upload photos of the measures they are taking to reduce their carbon output, which include everything from bringing their own cups to using reusable shopping bags. “Fiscal year 2023 was the first year we systematically implemented our complete ESG strategy,” Daniel Zhang Yong, Alibaba’s outgoing chairman and chief executive , wrote in an open letter in the report. “Despite challenges in the macro environment, geopolitical uncertainties in the post-pandemic era, and new trade-offs between sustainable development and economic growth, we achieved notable progress in our ESG initiatives.” The results contained in its latest ESG report underscore Alibaba’s commitment to build what Zhang previously described as a “vital foundation” for the company’s future development, as it strives to continue doing business for “102 years and beyond”. Alibaba’s clean-energy purchases avoid 620,000 tonnes of carbon emissions Alibaba’s operations recorded net greenhouse gas emissions of 4.68 million tonnes in its financial year 2023, a 12.9 per cent decrease from the previous year. That included 926,000 tonnes of direct emissions from use of natural gas and others, and 3.8 million tonnes of indirect emissions from infrastructure such as its data centre and warehouse operations. The company said it reduced emissions by 1.4 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e), a 129 per cent improvement from the previous financial year, through measures that include smart energy management and the deployment of clean energy. Its cloud services unit, Alibaba Cloud , used clean energy for around 54 per cent of the consumption of its own data centres. Cloud computing has also helped its clients reduce emissions by 6.863 million MtCO2e by shrinking reliance on local data centres and servers. Cloud computing services enable companies to buy, sell, lease or distribute a range of software and other digital resources as an on-demand service over the internet, just like electricity from a power grid. These resources are managed inside data centres. Alibaba, northern China’s Tianjin pledge deeper collaboration in AI, cloud tech Cainiao, the company’s smart logistics arm, reduced packaging materials by more than 184,000 tonnes in the past year through simpler designs and reusing old cartons. Apart from its decarbonisation measures, Alibaba also said it created or supported more than 70 million jobs through direct employment, entrepreneurship and gig employment on its platform, as well as indirect jobs across the company’s supply chain and service provider partners in 2022. Alibaba had 235,216 full-time employees by the end of March this year, down 4,524 from December, according to its financial data. In 2021, the company set out its goals to eliminate 1.5 gigatonnes of carbon emissions across its ecosystem by 2035 and to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2030.