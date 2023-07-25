This year’s BilibiliWorld event attracted nearly 100,000 people. Photo: SCMP/Ann Cao
This year’s BilibiliWorld event attracted nearly 100,000 people. Photo: SCMP/Ann Cao
Video gaming
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese games shine at Bilibili’s ACG event as local content begins to eclipse the allure of Japanese anime

  • China’s own anime-style games, including miHoYo’s Genshin Impact, Honkai series and HyperGryph’s Arknights drew attention at ACG event
  • Rising demand for domestic anime-style games and increased scrutiny of foreign materials has seen Japanese-made content fade in popularity

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 25 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
This year’s BilibiliWorld event attracted nearly 100,000 people. Photo: SCMP/Ann Cao
This year’s BilibiliWorld event attracted nearly 100,000 people. Photo: SCMP/Ann Cao
READ FULL ARTICLE