Workers inside the clean room at a Hua Hong Semiconductor wafer fab. Photo: Handout
Tech war: China’s second largest chip maker sets Shanghai listing price at hefty premium to Hong Kong as big state investors rush to subscribe
- Hong Kong-listed Hua Hong plans to sell up to 408 million shares at 52 yuan (US$7.23) apiece in Shanghai, a premium of about 120 per cent over Hong Kong
- While Hua Hong lags advanced international chip foundries, its mature 28-nm technology is suited for applications in cars, appliances, and consumer electronics
