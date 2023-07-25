The strong endorsement from China’s Politburo Standing Committee, the country’s highest policymaking body, underscores Beijing’s resolve to enable Big Tech companies to resume their growth trajectory. Image: Shutterstock
China’s first US$1 trillion tech firm? Beijing’s top leaders offer fresh backing to country’s Big Tech sector amid uneven economic recovery
- This week’s Politburo meeting endorsed the ‘standardised, healthy and sustainable development’ of China’s internet platform operators
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index surged 6 per cent on Tuesday in response to the pro-growth message of China’s highest policymaking body
