Alibaba Cloud provides tailored services on its ModelScope platform, which enable Chinese developers that use Meta Platforms’ Llama 2 large language model to design and build their artificial intelligence applications faster. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s cloud services unit extends support in China for Meta’s latest open-source AI model

  • Alibaba Cloud added Meta’s Llama 2 large language model to its open-source platform ModelScope, which offers hundreds of deep-learning AI algorithms
  • The firm’s tailored services via ModelScope enable Chinese developers using Llama 2 to build their AI applications faster

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 9:39pm, 26 Jul, 2023

