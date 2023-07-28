Boys playing Tencent’s Honour of Kings in a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei province. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba’s Taobao to live stream Tencent’s Honour of Kings in rare partnership of China’s top tech giants
- Taobao and Tencent are jointly launching an invitation-only video gaming competition, with the finals to be aired on Taobao Live next month
- The move marks Taobao’s debut in the esports live-streaming sector, which has been dominated by Bilibili and Tencent-backed Huya and Douyu
