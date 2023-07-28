Cambricon Technologies, seen as one of China’s top artificial intelligence (AI) chip developers, has laid off nearly half the workers at its self-driving chip unit as the US-blacklisted company struggles to break-even. SingGo, a smart car chip unit under the Beijing-based holding company, cut nearly half of the staff in its software departments and retained only several employees in hardware development, with new projects being suspended, the news portal website Sina.com reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The company’s Shenzhen office also laid off some of its workers, the report said. Cambricon declined to comment on Friday. Chinese chip gear imports from Japan saw a spike in June ahead of trade restrictions On China’s workplace networking site Maimai, a user who claimed to be an employee of SingGo said he was laid off and received one month’s severance for each year of service. If confirmed, the move marks Cambricon’s second round of lay-offs this year, coming after the company was placed on a US trade blacklist last December over Washington’s concerns that it could divert technology to the Chinese military. Nanjing-based SingGo was founded in 2021, under the Cambricon group, to focus on the production of autonomous driving chips and solutions. It also received investment from enterprises including the Shanghai-based carmaker SAIC, electric vehicle company Nio, and electric-car battery giant CATL. Last September, SingGo unveiled three autonomous auto chips for Level 2 to Level 4 functions. Founded in 2016 by Chen Tianshi, a researcher at China’s top research institute, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Cambricon was seen as one of the country’s most high-profile tech unicorns and a potential rival to the world’s top chip makers such as Intel and Nvidia. Its chips have been used to power nearly 100 million smartphones and servers , including those by Huawei Technologies and Alibaba Group Holding, the parent company of the South China Morning Post. In July 2020, Cambricon raised about 2.58 billion yuan (US$360 million) from its initial public offering (IPO) on Shanghai’s tech-focused Star Market. However, the company has struggled to turn a profit over the past few years. Last year, Cambricon reported a net loss of 1.26 billion yuan, compared to a net loss of 824.9 million and 434.5 million yuan in 2021 and 2020, respectively. In its 2022 financial report, Cambricon attributed the losses to increased investment in research and development to upgrade its products and “maintain its technological leading position in the competitive market”. The proportion of R&D investment to operating income rose from 1.67 times to more than two times from 2020 to 2022, the report said. In April, Cambricon reportedly cut hundreds of employees without offering them severance pay. A company representative responded on Maimai that the lay-offs only targeted employees who failed to meet performance standards, but did not provide further information. In the same month, Cambricon told investors that the impact of US sanctions on its R&D work was “limited” and “would not have a significant adverse impact on its core competitiveness”.