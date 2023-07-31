The Chinese flag is seen on a GPU chip attached to a motherboard in this photo illustration. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Tech war: US-sanctioned chip maker Jingjia Micro to develop GPUs in Wuxi in latest sign of China’s self-sufficiency push
- The Wuxi High-Tech District, which will host the project, did not disclose the size of the investment, but said annual output would reach 5 billion yuan (US$699 million)
- Jingjia was added to the US Entity List in December 2021, denying it access to US technologies, including chip design software, without Washington’s approval
The Chinese flag is seen on a GPU chip attached to a motherboard in this photo illustration. Photo: Shutterstock Images