The Chinese flag is seen on a GPU chip attached to a motherboard in this photo illustration. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Tech war: US-sanctioned chip maker Jingjia Micro to develop GPUs in Wuxi in latest sign of China’s self-sufficiency push

  • The Wuxi High-Tech District, which will host the project, did not disclose the size of the investment, but said annual output would reach 5 billion yuan (US$699 million)
  • Jingjia was added to the US Entity List in December 2021, denying it access to US technologies, including chip design software, without Washington’s approval

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 31 Jul, 2023

