Foxconn has announced plans for two new component plants in India as it seeks to diversify manufacturing from China. Photo: Reuters
Apple supplier Foxconn plans 2 new component plants in India, spending US$500 million to build out footprint
- One factory the Taiwanese company plans to construct in the southern Karnataka state will produce Apple parts, including for iPhones, sources told Bloomberg
- Foxconn has been seeking to diversify manufacturing away from China, with India being one of the biggest beneficiaries
