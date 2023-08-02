A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. Photo: Reuters
AMD plans to ramp AI chip production and sees opportunity in China, where its flagship MI300 cannot be sold
- MI300 chips exceed performance limits for sale to China under export controls, but CEO Lisa Su said she sees opportunity to develop a product for the country
- AMD forecast a strong finish to the year and expects 2023 sales in its data centre business to exceed the US$6.04 billion in 2022
