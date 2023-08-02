An Uber banner adorns the facade of the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the ride-sharing company’s initial public offering on May 10, 2019. Photo: AFP
Artificial intelligence
Uber is developing a ChatGPT-like AI bot to integrate into its app, as rivals DoorDash and Instacart do the same

  • CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber is working on the chatbot and has been using machine learning for years
  • DoorDash is working on a system called DashAI to speed up ordering, while Instacart launched a bot powered by OpenAI’s tech to answer customer questions

Bloomberg

Updated: 12:30pm, 2 Aug, 2023

