Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego, California, on July 6, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm shares slide amid planned job cuts as smartphones face worst slump in years

  • Qualcomm’s tepid sales forecast pushed shares down 8 per cent amid weak smartphone demand, especially in China, which accounts for 60 per cent of company sales
  • Last quarter, Qualcomm recorded US$285 million in restructuring charges, mostly from severance payments, and expects more workforce reductions

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:40am, 3 Aug, 2023

