Cainiao Network in June pledged to roll out half-day, same-day and next-day door-to-door delivery services across 300 Chinese cities. Photo: Handout
Alibaba logistics arm Cainiao rolls out half-day express delivery service in 8 major cities, as firm seeks to help stimulate consumption
- Cainiao Express service is now available in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Foshan, Huizhou and Chengdu
- The half-day delivery service will soon expand to seven other Chinese cities
