Alibaba Cloud said it would open-source two of its large language models. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba Cloud open sources its two generative AI models based on ChatGPT-style Tongyi Qianwen

  • The Chinese company has made two of its large language models, Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, freely available for commercial and research use
  • Alibaba Cloud, which is set to be spun off from its parent next year, has been doubling down on generative AI amid a global frenzy around ChatGPT

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 11:30pm, 3 Aug, 2023

