Alibaba Cloud said it would open-source two of its large language models. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba Cloud open sources its two generative AI models based on ChatGPT-style Tongyi Qianwen
- The Chinese company has made two of its large language models, Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, freely available for commercial and research use
- Alibaba Cloud, which is set to be spun off from its parent next year, has been doubling down on generative AI amid a global frenzy around ChatGPT
Alibaba Cloud said it would open-source two of its large language models. Photo: Reuters