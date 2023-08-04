Children look at their smartphones on a street in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
China’s proposed limits on children’s smartphone use unlikely to hurt Tencent, ByteDance, analysts say
- The proposed regulation puts the onus on device makers and app store operators to cap screen time for minors
- However, parental control functions already exist on many smartphones, while adults make up the bulk of video gaming and social media users
Children look at their smartphones on a street in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo