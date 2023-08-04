Children look at their smartphones on a street in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AP Photo
China’s proposed limits on children’s smartphone use unlikely to hurt Tencent, ByteDance, analysts say

  • The proposed regulation puts the onus on device makers and app store operators to cap screen time for minors
  • However, parental control functions already exist on many smartphones, while adults make up the bulk of video gaming and social media users

Tracy QuAnn Cao
Tracy Qu in Shanghaiand Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 4 Aug, 2023

