Apple’s latest quarterly results showed that China, with the world’s biggest number of internet users and largest smartphone market, is still one of the company’s strongest-performing regions, despite its slowing economic growth. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China one of Apple’s best-performing markets in June quarter amid strong iPhone demand, as tech giant’s global sales remain sluggish
- Apple’s Greater China region – covering the mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau – posted sales of US$15.8 billion, up 8 per cent from a year ago
- That strong performance represented a record high for the June quarter in the market, according to Apple
