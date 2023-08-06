Google will provide Chromebooks and tech training to teachers in Mongolia as part of a new partnership. Photo: Reuters
Mongolia signs digital skills partnership with Google as landlocked nation seeks closer ties with US
- The partnership was struck during the Mongolian prime minister’s trip to the US, where the two nations discussed bilateral cooperation
- Mongolia, a neighbour of China and Russia that is rich in rare earth deposits, holds a growing position in the global tech landscape
