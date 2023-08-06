Google will provide Chromebooks and tech training to teachers in Mongolia as part of a new partnership. Photo: Reuters
Google will provide Chromebooks and tech training to teachers in Mongolia as part of a new partnership. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war
Tech /  Big Tech

Mongolia signs digital skills partnership with Google as landlocked nation seeks closer ties with US

  • The partnership was struck during the Mongolian prime minister’s trip to the US, where the two nations discussed bilateral cooperation
  • Mongolia, a neighbour of China and Russia that is rich in rare earth deposits, holds a growing position in the global tech landscape

Dylan Butts
Dylan Butts

Updated: 7:00pm, 6 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Google will provide Chromebooks and tech training to teachers in Mongolia as part of a new partnership. Photo: Reuters
Google will provide Chromebooks and tech training to teachers in Mongolia as part of a new partnership. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE