A man walks past a logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) during a shareholders’ meeting in Hsinchu on June 6, 2023. Photo: AFP
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)
Taiwan seeks deeper ties in Europe after US$3.8 billion TSMC chip plant deal in Germany to counter diplomatic isolation

  • Taiwan’s economy minister said the new TSMC plant will drive deeper engagement with the EU, which has shown no desire for a Bilateral Investment Agreement
  • The new plant in Germany still needs approval by Taiwan, which is not expected to be an obstacle because it focuses on less advanced chips for the auto industry

Reuters
Updated: 12:23pm, 9 Aug, 2023

