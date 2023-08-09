A man walks past a logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) during a shareholders’ meeting in Hsinchu on June 6, 2023. Photo: AFP
Taiwan seeks deeper ties in Europe after US$3.8 billion TSMC chip plant deal in Germany to counter diplomatic isolation
- Taiwan’s economy minister said the new TSMC plant will drive deeper engagement with the EU, which has shown no desire for a Bilateral Investment Agreement
- The new plant in Germany still needs approval by Taiwan, which is not expected to be an obstacle because it focuses on less advanced chips for the auto industry
A man walks past a logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) during a shareholders’ meeting in Hsinchu on June 6, 2023. Photo: AFP