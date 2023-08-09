ByteDance said its artificial intelligence chatbot “Grace”, the company’s own ChatGPT-like service, was developed for use in the domestic market. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance
TikTok owner ByteDance ratchets up internal test of AI chatbot ‘Grace’ as ChatGPT-like service gets tepid reception from some employees

  • Grace is currently accessible only to ByteDance corporate email account holders, who can log on and use the chatbot via its dedicated website
  • The Chinese-language chatbot is ‘currently undergoing more internal testing’, according to a company representative

Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 9 Aug, 2023

