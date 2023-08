Xiaomi and Oppo will face lawsuits filed by Japanese electronics giant Panasonic in China and Europe over 4G technologies, adding to a string of patent disputes that major Chinese smartphone makers are grappling with globally.

The cases concern patents on cellular communications technologies that are crucial to implementing industry standards, according to a statement by Panasonic on Wednesday.

“This is the first time Panasonic sees a need to initiate actions associated with its cellular communications [standard-essential patents],” the firm said.

It added that it had successfully reached licensing agreements with other smartphone companies, but failed to reach similar pacts with Xiaomi and Oppo after “years of bilateral negotiations”.

A Xiaomi store in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters

The lawsuits will proceed concurrently in China, Germany, the UK and the Unified Patent Court of the European Union, Panasonic said.