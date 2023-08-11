The Huawei logo seen at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai in June. Photo: Reuters
The Huawei logo seen at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai in June. Photo: Reuters
Huawei
Tech /  Big Tech

Growth returns to Huawei’s consumer business as smartphone sales rise again despite US sanctions

  • The Chinese giant’s revenue grew more than 3 per cent in the first six months of the year, up from 0.8 per cent in the first quarter, the company says
  • Sales from the consumer business group, which includes smartphones and electric vehicles, rose 2.2 per cent after two years of decline

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:25pm, 11 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Huawei logo seen at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai in June. Photo: Reuters
The Huawei logo seen at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai in June. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE