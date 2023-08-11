The Huawei logo seen at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai in June. Photo: Reuters
Growth returns to Huawei’s consumer business as smartphone sales rise again despite US sanctions
- The Chinese giant’s revenue grew more than 3 per cent in the first six months of the year, up from 0.8 per cent in the first quarter, the company says
- Sales from the consumer business group, which includes smartphones and electric vehicles, rose 2.2 per cent after two years of decline
The Huawei logo seen at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai in June. Photo: Reuters