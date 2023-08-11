At an industry conference, the head of one of China’s largest semiconductor equipment firms, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China (AMEC), told a crowd that US export restrictions revealed its intent to keep China’s chip industry five generations behind the cutting edge. Photo: Shutterstock
US wants China’s chip industry 5 generations behind cutting edge, head of equipment maker AMEC says at Wuxi conference
- AMEC CEO Gerald Yin said escalating export restrictions have revealed the ‘true intention’ of the US to curb China’s semiconductor progress
- The comments were made during a semiconductor equipment conference in Wuxi, where Yin addressed a packed hall of industry professionals
At an industry conference, the head of one of China’s largest semiconductor equipment firms, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China (AMEC), told a crowd that US export restrictions revealed its intent to keep China’s chip industry five generations behind the cutting edge. Photo: Shutterstock