At an industry conference, the head of one of China’s largest semiconductor equipment firms, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China (AMEC), told a crowd that US export restrictions revealed its intent to keep China’s chip industry five generations behind the cutting edge. Photo: Shutterstock
US wants China’s chip industry 5 generations behind cutting edge, head of equipment maker AMEC says at Wuxi conference

  • AMEC CEO Gerald Yin said escalating export restrictions have revealed the ‘true intention’ of the US to curb China’s semiconductor progress
  • The comments were made during a semiconductor equipment conference in Wuxi, where Yin addressed a packed hall of industry professionals

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 11 Aug, 2023

