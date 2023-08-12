Damo Academy, the in-house research initiative of Alibaba Group , is offering open access to its proprietary technology, in the Chinese tech giant’s latest move to share the fruit of its development in the field.

For the first time, the academy will provide free public access to 100 patents spanning multiple AI application scenarios, including image processing, video technology and 3D visualisation, Damo said on its WeChat account on Friday.

The initiative was intended to give small and medium-sized enterprises access to AI technology at a significantly lower cost amid rapid acceleration in technological development, Damo said.

The licences will also be included in a national patent list published by the Intellectual Property Exchange Centre under the government of eastern Zhejiang province, where Alibaba’s headquarters is based.

The national patent scheme enlists dozens of universities and research institutions to provide access to more than 6,800 patents for smaller businesses paying an annual fee of 50,000 yuan or less, to boost technological innovation in the country, according to Chinese media reports.