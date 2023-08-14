Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies denied reports of diversification into real estate, following a speculation that was triggered after a business registration database showed it had formed a property investment company. The Shenzhen-based company said in a statement that its wholly-owned unit Dongguan Tangya Industrial Investment, was set up mainly for the construction and management of a housing project for its employees. “It will not operate any external real estate business,” Huawei said in a statement on its official account on Chinese news aggregator platform Jinri Toutiao last week. Huawei was responding to speculation about entering the property business after the records of Dongguan Tangya, that were found on business registration information providers including Tianyancha, showed it to be wholly owned by Huawei’s investment unit, and that the scope of its businesses covered residential and commercial property leasing, campus management services and project management services. In 2021, Huawei stated that it would not become a real estate developer. “Huawei will not develop real estate, but our smart-home devices have connected everything in a home through the Harmony operating system,” said Guo Ping, then rotating chairman and now chairman of the Supervisory Board of Huawei, in a memo to employees that was published on the company’s website. “This is how we build a connection with the biggest industry in the world,” he said while adding that property was the biggest industry in the world, followed by the automobile and smartphone industries. Huawei, which briefly surpassed Samsung and Apple as the world’s biggest smartphone vendor , has been diversifying its portfolio of businesses after it was hit by US sanctions. Huawei was banned by the US government in 2019 from buying software, chips and other technologies from American suppliers, which hobbled its once-lucrative smartphone business. Huawei to revive smartphone business on the back of AI-powered operating system Some of its diversification efforts included working with Chinese carmakers in launching electric vehicle (EV) brand Aito and serving enterprise and government clients with cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) technology and other software services. Last month, Huawei joined the red-hot AI industry with its third generation Pangu model that focuses on industrial uses in sectors like coal mining, finance and government. Meanwhile, Huawei has not given up on the handset business, and announced that its flagship smartphones are “making a comeback” as it unveiled an update of HarmonyOS 4, the latest iteration of Huawei’s self-developed operating system earlier this month . The efforts appear to be paying off as Huawei said its total revenue grew 3 .1 per cent in the first half of 2023, reaching 310.9 billion yuan (US$43.1 billion) and growing at a faster rate than in the first quarter and in the same period last year. Sales from the consumer business group, which includes smartphones and EVs under the Aito brand, rose 2.2 per cent to 103.5 billion yuan, while revenues from intelligent automotive solutions reached 1 billion yuan in the first half of 2023, the company reported.