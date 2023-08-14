A visitor checks a mobile phone near the Huawei logo during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China June 28, 2023. Photo: Reuters
A visitor checks a mobile phone near the Huawei logo during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China June 28, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Huawei
Tech /  Big Tech

Huawei denies it is branching out into real estate on commercial basis, property unit to serve internal needs

  • Huawei says its wholly-owned unit intends to construct and manage a housing project for its employees
  • The unit has no intentions to operate any external real estate business, Huawei says in a statement

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:30pm, 14 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A visitor checks a mobile phone near the Huawei logo during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China June 28, 2023. Photo: Reuters