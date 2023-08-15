Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has denied speculation that its billionaire founder Richard Liu Qiangdong and his wife Zhang Zetian had emigrated to the US, crushing the latest rumours surrounding the personal life of one of the country’s most well-known entrepreneurs.

The Beijing-based firm wrote on its Weibo account on Monday that gossip circulating on social media, alleging that the couple had moved to the US or spent more than US$100 million there to buy luxury homes, were fabricated. It added that the company had reported the case to Chinese police.

In a letter attached to that post, a lawyer at Beijing-based law firm Jincheng Tongda & Neal, which represents the couple, warned that legal actions would be taken against any parties spreading the “false information”, which had “seriously damaged the reputation of Liu and Zhang”.

The statement comes amid efforts by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the top internet regulator, to quash online misinformation regarding private entrepreneurs and their businesses, in a bid to shore up private-sector confidence.

Richard Liu and wife Zhang Zetian. Photo: YouTube

Any attempt by a Chinese private entrepreneur to transfer assets to the US or apply for residence permits in foreign countries is usually interpreted by Chinese netizens as a sign of disloyalty to the country.